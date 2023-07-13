ENG
Mortars attacked Sumy region, 60-year-old man was killed, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Occupants from the territory of the Russian Federation attacked Sumy region with mortars, killing a 60-year-old man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, on 13 July 2023, at about 12:30, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out a mortar attack on the Velykopysarivska community of the Okhtyrka district. As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old resident of the village of Popivka died on the territory of his own household.

