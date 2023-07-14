6 "Shahed" UAVs were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region at night, there is hit in Kryvy Rih, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 July, the occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Six "Shahed" UAVs were shot down, and there were hits in Kryvy Rih.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the area was attacked by enemy drones. Defenders from the AC "East" shot down 6 "Shahed" UAVs.

However, it was not possible to eliminate all air targets. There is a hit in Kryvy Rih.

Damaged utility company. On its territory, one administrative building was destroyed, three more were mutilated. Broken special equipment.

A transport company and two two-story residential buildings were also affected.

A 56-year-old man was injured. He will be treated at home," the message reads.

As noted, the aggressor also struck in the Synelnykove region. The enemy hit Velikomykhailivka with artillery. Damaged a warehouse, a private house, and a power line. People were not injured.

