Day in Donetsk region: Enemy hit Vuhledar more than 20 times with artillery, Kostiantynivka and New York were under fire. PHOTO

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the Volnovakha direction, Russians damaged outbuildings in Bohoiavlenka and shelled Vuhledar with artillery 26 times.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired twice at Horoste, causing no casualties.

"In the Horlivka direction, 1 person was wounded in the Toretsk district and 3 buildings were damaged in Shcherbynivka, 2 buildings were damaged in New York. In the Chasiv Yar district, 1 person was wounded, 3 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. 10 houses were damaged in Kleban-Byk of the Illinivska district. A house was damaged in Kostiantynivka, and shelling of Predtechine was recorded," the statement said.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 person was wounded in Siversk and 4 infrastructure facilities were damaged. 10 shelling of the Lyman district was recorded.

Kyrylenko also informs that Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region and wounded 4 others over the past 24 hours.