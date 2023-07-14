Zabuzhko and Sentsov awarded with French Legion of Honor - Ambassador Ponsen solemnly presented awards. PHOTOS

French Ambassador Etienne de Poncins presented the highest French award, the Legion of Honour, to writer and publicist Oksana Zabuzhko and film director and writer, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleg Sentsov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

The award ceremony took place at the St Sophia of Kyiv National Conservation Area on Friday, 14 July.

Addressing Oksana Zabuzhko, the French Ambassador noted that the date chosen for the award was symbolic - today France celebrates its National Day and Freedom Day.

"Today we would like to honour, celebrate and congratulate the symbolic image of Ukrainian freedom and, perhaps, the very figure of an independent Ukraine that is fighting, that is making itself known abroad... In your person, we recognise both an outstanding figure in the cultural and literary life of the country and a keen observer who tirelessly reminds us of the values of freedom, tolerance and civic engagement. Today, when your country has been fighting for 505 days, your voice matters more than ever... By presenting you with this award, I want to say that France stands by a struggling Ukraine, a free and independent Ukraine, the one you describe in your writings," de Poncins said.

Regarding Oleg Sentsov, the diplomat noted that he had long dreamed of meeting him personally, and during his illegal five-year imprisonment by Russia, France fought hard to free him.

"Today, I congratulate not only the filmmaker, but also the junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because you are a symbol of what France and the whole of Europe admires: the whole nation standing up against aggression, the whole nation in all its diversity united to demand justice, independence and freedom. In your person, we also want to thank all those who volunteered to join the army, and in general all those who are fighting on the frontlines, because they are fighting for your freedom, and in reality they are also fighting for our freedom," the French Ambassador stressed.

he recipients of the Legion of Honour, in turn, thanked the French Republic for this distinction and shared their personal thoughts on the current moment and Ukraine's struggle to win the war with Russia.

The ceremony was attended by the Presidents of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko, representatives of the diplomatic corps, MPs, current and former government officials, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, friends and relatives of Zabuzhko and Sentsov.

Last year, the Ukrainian poet Lina Kostenko was awarded the Legion of Honour.





