Enemy shelled from Vuhledar artillery, Avdiivka, and Toretsk under fire, - RMA. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the Volnovakha direction, Russians shelled Vuhledar 17 times with artillery, causing no casualties.

"In the Donetsk direction, sporadic attacks on Avdiivka took place overnight.

In the Horlivka direction, the enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Toretsk, damaging two houses and a sports complex. Four houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district and another one in Kostiantynivka," informed Kyrylenko.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged in Zvanivka. Another house was damaged in Siversk. 18 shelling of the Lyman district was recorded.

Kyrylenko also noted that Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.