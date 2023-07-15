President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Kyiv with unannounced visit. PHOTOS

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap with reference to the President's office, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The president's senior press secretary said that Yoon and his first lady, Kim Keon-hee, arrived in Ukraine from Poland.

Yeol visited the site of the massacre in Bucha near Kyiv, and then Irpin. Now he plans to lay a wreath at the war monument and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This visit concludes a two-day trip during which the South Korean president visited Lithuania for the NATO summit and then Poland for an official visit.











