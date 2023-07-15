Truck and SUV collided in Odesa: four people died, including child. PHOTOS

On Saturday, an accident involving a truck and an SUV occurred on the Odesa-Reni highway, killing four people, including a child, and injuring another.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional headquarters of the National Police.

The tragedy occurred this morning on the Odesa-Reni highway, between the villages of Pidhirne and Karnaliyivka.

According to the police, a truck and an SUV collided at 7:30 am. The police have preliminarily established that it happened because the truck's wheel burst and it drove into oncoming traffic.





"As a result of the accident, the driver of the SUV and three of his passengers, including one child, were killed. The truck driver sustained injuries of varying severity. The man remained at the scene, he was tested for intoxication and found to be sober," the department said.

An investigative team from the traffic accident investigation department and the territorial police unit are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the accident.



