Russians fired from "Grad" at Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia: three people were wounded. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled the village of Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia region with a Grad multiple rocket launcher system, injuring three people.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this in a telegram.
"Zaporizhzhia region. Russians shelled the village of Stepnohirske with Grad. They hit the administrative building of the village council," Yermak wrote.
Two women and one man were injured in the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password