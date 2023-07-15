ENG
Russians fired from "Grad" at Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia: three people were wounded. PHOTOS

степногірське

Russian troops shelled the village of Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia region with a Grad multiple rocket launcher system, injuring three people.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this in a telegram.

"Zaporizhzhia region. Russians shelled the village of Stepnohirske with Grad. They hit the administrative building of the village council," Yermak wrote.

Two women and one man were injured in the shelling.

Russians fired from Grad at Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia: three people were wounded 01

Russians fired from Grad at Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia: three people were wounded 02
Russians fired from Grad at Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia: three people were wounded 03
Russians fired from Grad at Stepnohirske in Zaporizhzhia: three people were wounded 04

