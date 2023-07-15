A very important visit - Zelensky thanks Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for visiting Kyiv. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol for his visit to Kyiv.

this is stated in official Telegram of Zelensky.

The statement reads: "A very important visit, very important cooperation, very important joint security protection. I am grateful to the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk-yol, and First Lady Kim Geun-hye for the talks, for the interaction and for the joint work between Ukraine and the Republic of Korea to save lives and humanity.

