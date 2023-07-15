ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
25 518 39

Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated commander of Russian 96th separate reconnaissance brigade, Colonel Kharlamov. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Defence Forces had eliminated Russian Colonel Maksym Kharlamov, commander of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade.

According to Censor.NET, he tweeted about it.

Stefan noted: "Colonel Maksym Kharlamov, commander of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade (Nizhny Novgorod), was successfully demobilised on 04.06.2023. Death to the enemies!"

Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated commander of Russian 96th separate reconnaissance brigade, Colonel Kharlamov 01

Russian Army (9505) liquidation (2536) Shtefan (46)
