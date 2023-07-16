ENG
Enemy struck industrial enterprise in Kramatorsk, industrial premises and cars were damaged, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTO

At night, the Russians shelled Kramatorsk.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"An industrial enterprise was struck. Production facilities and vehicles were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

