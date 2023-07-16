Enemy struck industrial enterprise in Kramatorsk, industrial premises and cars were damaged, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTO
At night, the Russians shelled Kramatorsk.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
"An industrial enterprise was struck. Production facilities and vehicles were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password