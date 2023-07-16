Day in Donetsk region: rocket attack on Kramatorsk, shelling from "Hrad" Avdiivka, Vuhledar, and Krasnohorivka under fire. PHOTOS

In the middle of the night, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, hitting the territory of the enterprise.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and Bohoiavlenka are under fire and Vesele and Burlatske in the Komar district.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy shelled Avdiivka with "Hrad" MLRS in the evening, and attacks on Krasnohorivka and Katerynivka in Mariinka district were registered.

According to Kyrylenko, in the Horlivka direction, 1 person died in Oleksandro-Shultyne of the Kostiantynivka district; 16 houses and a business were damaged in Kostiantynivka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 4 multi-story buildings, 7 private houses, and a non-residential building were damaged. In the Soledar district, Minkivka, Vasiukivka, and Rozdolivka were shelled. In the morning, Russians shelled Pleshchiivka of the Illinivska district.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged in Zvanivka. 9 attacks on the Lyman district were recorded.

Kyrylenko also informs that Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 1 more.

