Enemy attacks Chernihiv region with missiles, local cultural center is damaged (updated). PHOTO

Currently, the enemy is attacking Chernihiv region with rockets, and the building of a local cultural center in one of the settlements has been damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The air raid alert continues. Please stay in shelters and do not ignore the alarm," he said.

Later, Chaus, citing the OC "Pivnich", reported that a building of a local cultural center was damaged in one of the settlements in the Chernihiv region as a result of a missile strike. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Other information is being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that air alert was declared in most regions. In the South, the Russian-backed militants launched Oniks missiles in the direction of the Odesa region.

Read more: On July 8, Russians shelled border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 15 times, - OC "North"