Brother and sister - 10-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl - died as result of Russian shelling of village of Druzhba in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Today, July 21, two children were killed as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Druzhba of the Toretsk community (Donetsk region).

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Around three o'clock in the afternoon, the ruscists shelled the village with artillery - one of the shells hit the yard where the children were - a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. A brother and a sister. They received life-threatening injuries.

In addition, an elderly woman was wounded in the same village during the shelling - she was taken to the hospital.

I once again appeal to parents of minor children: take the children out of the danger zone! Children should not live near war. You are responsible, including before the law, for the preservation of their lives," he said.

