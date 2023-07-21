ENG
"Crimea is Ukraine not only since 1954, but always!": Yellow Ribbon activists continue to resist Russian invaders. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The movement of resistance to the Russian occupation "Yellow Ribbon" continues to operate in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Activists of the movement talked about the results of their work on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Now you will see the results of our work in all the largest cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This post is especially for those who say that there is no Ukrainian resistance in Crimea, but we are. We are getting stronger every day, the number of our activists is growing, and every day we are doing everything in our power to bring closer the day when Crimea will be free from the occupiers.

We have collected the best photos and videos from Simferopol, Sevastopol, Bakhchisarai, Kerch, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Feodosia," the message reads.

