Three evaders tried to leave for Moldova by horse-drawn transport after paying $4.5 thousand - SBGS. PHOTO

In Odesa region, three Ukrainian citizens and a Moldovan citizen were detained near Ukrainian-Moldovan border as they tried to illegally leave country by horse-drawn carriage.

As it turned out, men of military age, residents of Kharkiv region, contacted a resident of the border region via the Internet, who promised to assist in the illegal crossing of the border with Moldova for $4,500 each.

Upon arrival at the specified location bordering the Moldovan border, the fugitives and the smuggler were detained red-handed by border guards.

Reports under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences were drawn up against the border violators and handed over to the National Police.

The foreigner who was involved in the trafficking of persons across the state border was detained for a similar offence in September 2022 and in April 2023 was sentenced to five years' imprisonment with a probationary period of one year. He has now been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and taken into custody, and is expected to be served with a notice of suspicion.