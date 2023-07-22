Day in Donetsk region: numerous strikes on Toretsk district, attack by S-300 missiles on Kramatorsk, shelling of Avdiivka and Vuhledar. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded as a result of enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the day before, the Russians struck numerous times at the Toretsk district. In New York, the enemy dropped 3 air bombs - 4 people were killed and 3 wounded, 16 houses and an administrative building were damaged. In Druzhba village, 2 children were killed and 1 person was wounded. A house in Zalizne was damaged.

In addition, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles, hitting a plant.

In the Volnovakha direction, the enemy shelled Prechystivka twice with "Hrad" MLRS and Vuhledar 21 times with artillery.

"In the Donetsk direction, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka are under fire. In Kurakhivka, 4 houses were damaged, a wheat field was burnt on the outskirts of the district. In the morning, Avdiivka was shelled with artillery, no casualties were reported," the statement said.

In the Horlivka direction, in addition to the Toretsk district, Kostiantynivka was shelled, 1 person was wounded, 5 multi-story buildings, 30 private houses, a kindergarten, a gas pipeline, and a water supply system were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district,4 private houses were damaged.

In the Lysychansk direction, the Lyman district and Siversk came under fire.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 21 July, the occupying army attacked the village of New York in the Donetsk region with air bombs, killing four people and injuring three.

Censor.NET also wrote that on 21 July, two children died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Druzhba of the Toretsk district(Donetsk region).