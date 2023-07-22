Second group of Ukrainian gunners completed training on AS90 self-propelled guns in Great Britain. PHOTOS

The second group of Ukrainian artillerymen completed their training in the UK.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom tweeted about it.

"The second group of Ukrainian artillerymen has completed training on the 155mm AS90, which was launched earlier this year.

The programme is part of the UK's ongoing commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia," the statement said.

