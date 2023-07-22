ENG
Deputy of State Duma of Russian Federation, war criminal Boroday was injured during shelling of Russian positions near Bakhmut by Armed Forces, - social networks. PHOTO

On 22 July, footage of Russian State Duma deputy and war criminal Oleksandr Boroday being injured in a shelling near Bakhmut was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was posted on social media.

It is noted that State Duma deputy, occupier and war criminal Oleksander Boroday came under tank fire near Bakhmut. Unfortunately, he survived.

In 2014, together with Girkin, he led Russian formations in Donetsk.

