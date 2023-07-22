"Dozens, if not hundreds, of vehicles and equipment have recently arrived": Washington Post revealed new satellite photo of Wagner camp in Belarus. PHOTO
Satellite photos showed an increase in military equipment at the base of Russian terrorists "Wagnerites" in Belarus.
The Washington Post published a new image of the camp of the private military company Wagner in Belarus. The image was taken by Maxar Technologies and Umbra, the newspaper said , Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.
The photos show vehicles and equipment that have recently arrived at the camp. The images show an increase in material assets compared to the previous photos taken on 16 July.
According to Maxar senior director Stephen Wood, "dozens, if not hundreds, of vehicles and equipment have recently arrived at the site."
