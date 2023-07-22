Russian troops shelled Druzhkivka in Donetsk region with cluster munitions: two residents were wounded. PHOTO

The troops of the Russian Federation shelled Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, with cluster munitions. According to preliminary data, two residents were injured.

This was reported by the Druzhkivka CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"On 07/22/2023 at 3:55 p.m., the enemy once again struck the Druzhkivka community.

According to preliminary data, two residents were injured after the cluster munitions hit the residential building, and they were hospitalized in a medical facility. About 12 private sector houses were damaged.

The information is being clarified.

All relevant services are working on the spot," the message reads.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors. 30 combat clashes took place over last day, - General Staff