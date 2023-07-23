At night, Russians fired twice at Marhanets community and Nikopol in Dnipro region. PHOTO

This night Dnipro region was marked by hostile attacks. Enemy fired twice with heavy artillery at Nikopol and settlements of Marhanets community.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"In the latter, three private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. A car and a power line were hit.

Experts are examining the attacked areas. They are finding out what other disasters the racists have caused. But the main thing is that people are safe," the statement said.

