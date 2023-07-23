Terrorist attack on Odesa: Rescuers save people and icons from damaged Transfiguration Cathedral. PHOTOS

Head of State Emergency Service, Serhii Kruk, published a photo of rescue operation in Odesa after a sneak attack by Russian terrorists.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Kruk's Facebook page.

"Odesa. Deep night, historical monuments, residential buildings, innocent people. Another Russian terror. Another shelling. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The photos show the rescue of people, the work of our psychologists and rescuers who are saving icons from the cathedral damaged by a missile," Kruk wrote.

Read also: Russians attacked Odesa port infrastructure, civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction - JFO "South"





























Read also: Russians attacked Odesa port infrastructure, civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction - JFO "South"

As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

A rocket attack on Odesa killed 1 person and injured 22, including 4 children.

Censor.NET also reported that on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, twice. Censor.NET also reported on the shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with four rockets.