There will definitely be a response to Russian terrorists for Odesa, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

All those who suffered from another terrorist attack in Odesa are being provided with assistance.

"Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a response to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this response," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy also said that all those affected by this latest terrorist attack are being provided with assistance.

"I am grateful to everyone who is helping people and to everyone who is with Odesa in their thoughts and emotions. We will get through this. We will return peace. And for this, we must defeat the Russian evil," the President added.





















As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

As a result of a missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OK "Pivden", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

