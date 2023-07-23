Kuleba calls on world to condemn barbaric shelling of Odesa. PHOTO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on all states and organisations to condemn Russia’s barbaric attack on Odesa.

Kuleba tweeted about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian missiles are killing people and destroying iconic sites in Odesa that are under UNESCO protection. The largest attack in history on a major port vital to global food security is an attack on the entire international community. I call on all states and organisations to condemn this barbaric war crime," Kuleba said.









Read on Censor.NET: Attack on Odesa region: 9 out of 19 enemy missiles destroyed - Air Force

As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

As a result of the missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OK "Pivden", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region.

Censor.NET also reported that on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, twice. Censor.NET also reported on the shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with four rockets.