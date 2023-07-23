Overnight in Donetsk region: Druzhkivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka under fire, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO

Enemy continues to shell territory of Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded as a result of enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the night before, Russians struck the Druzhkivka community: 1 killed and 4 wounded in Sofiyivka, 3 wounded in Druzhkivka. Also, in Toretske of the Shakhove community, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, and a barley field burned down.

"In the Donetsk sector, one person died and one was wounded in Avdiivka. In Kurakhove community, 2 multi-storey buildings in Hirnyk, 5 private houses in Kurakhivka and 1 in Horishne were damaged. The shelling of Krasnohorivka and Zoryane of the Maryinka community was recorded," said Kyrylenko.









Also read: Russian troops shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, with cluster munitions: two residents wounded. PHOTO.

In the Horlivka sector, 1 person was wounded in Toretske community and 20 houses were damaged in Druzhba, a house in New York was damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person was wounded; 2 houses in Markove and 1 in Chervone were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 private houses, a shop, a multi-storey building and a cultural institution were damaged.

According to the CMA, 1 person was wounded in the Lysychansk sector and 1 house was damaged in Siversk.

Kyrylenko also informs that Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region and wounded 11 others over the past day.

Also read: The enemy attacked Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka with rockets, damaging houses, a workshop and power lines. Photo report

As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

As a result of a missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OK "Pivden", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region.

Censor.NET also reported that on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, twice. Censor.NET also reported on the shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with four rockets.

Kharkiv region was under hostile fire - the enemy massively shelled settlements in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts with artillery, mortars and aircraft.