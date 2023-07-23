Ruscists destroyed Palace of Culture in Chasiv Yar, where humanitarian headquarters was located. PHOTOS

The Nazis destroyed the Palace of Culture in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, which was used as a humanitarian headquarters and a place to provide medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers opened fire on the city at dawn with cluster munitions. A fire broke out.

"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene, but had to stop working because the racists did not stop shooting. The building of the Palace of Culture burned down. A small stock of humanitarian aid (food kits, household chemicals) and medical equipment was destroyed," the statement said.

Read on Censor.NET: Consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region. Photo report









Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"The racist troops have once again proved that they disregard the rules of warfare and are trying to inflict maximum damage, especially on civilians," Kyrylenko adds.