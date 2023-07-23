More than 40 buildings were mutilated as result of shelling of Odesa. PHOTOS

More than 40 buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of the barbaric night shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Odesa City Hall "Odesa. Officially".

As noted, utilities are available at all locations.

In addition, the director of the Department of Education, Olena Buynevych, said that five pre-schools in the city were damaged as a result of the attack.

As a result of the missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region.

Censor.NET also reported that on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, twice and reported the shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with four rockets.