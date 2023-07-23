25 architectural monuments were damaged as result of shelling of Odesa. PHOTOS

Preliminary, 25 architectural monuments were damaged by Russian terrorists overnight in Odesa.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

These are the figures as of 14:00. Documentation of terrorists' crimes continues, experts are working on the ground.

According to Kiper, the damaged monuments include buildings dating back to the 19th and 20th centuries:

- House of Chizhevych

- Papudova's house

- Zabludovsky's house

- Gagarin's house

- Janusz's house

- Zhdanova's house

- House of Russell del Turco

- House of Massa

- Manuk Bey Mansion

- Kowalewski House

- Porro House

- Mashevsky House and others.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov

"The Russians deliberately aimed their missiles at the historic centre of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection! Everything that was created by great architects with hard work is now being destroyed by cynical inhumans!" the statement reads.

As a result of a missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OC "South", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region. The mayor's office clarified that more than 40 buildings in the city were damaged as a result of the barbaric nighttime shelling of Odesa.

Censor.NET also reported that on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, twice and reported the shelling of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region with four rockets.