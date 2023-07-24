4 people died, including 15-year-old teenager: family got into road accident in Khmelnytsky. PHOTO

On 23 July, a family was involved in a road accident in Khmelnytsky region, killing 4 people, including a 15-year-old teenager, and hospitalising an 8-year-old boy.

This was reported by the police of the Khmelnytsky region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the accident occurred yesterday, 23 July, at around 18:00 on the road near the village of Berezdiv in Slavutychyna. A family from Netishyn died in the accident: A 39-year-old man, his 35-year-old brother and his wife. The older 15-year-old son died in an ambulance, while the younger, 8-year-old boy was hospitalised.

"There was a collision between a Chevrolet Captiva driven by a 26-year-old resident of Netishyn and a Ford Kuga driven by a 39-year-old resident of Netishyn. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Ford Kuga, his brother and wife died at the scene. The couple's 15-year-old eldest son died during resuscitation in an ambulance. The younger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken unconscious to a local hospital," the police said.

The driver and a 23-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet Captiva were injured. They were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Captiva was detained and is in hospital custody.