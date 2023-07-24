Armed Forces use cluster munitions transferred by USA for Ukraine on battlefield. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already begun using American M864 class shells with an extended range (29 km) at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukraine Weapons Tracker community.

"The first photo of the 155mm cluster munitions that the US has recently transferred to Ukraine," the post reads.

As noted, these are M864 class shells with an extended range (29 km), each containing 72 dual-use submunitions. Usually, these shells are considered a military reserve.

