"Pantsyr" on roof of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation failed to shoot down Ukrainian drone, although it was 300m from point of strike, - mass media. MAP

The Pantsyr surface-to-air missile system on the roof of the Russian Ministry of Defence building failed to shoot down the Ukrainian drone, although it was less than 300 metres away from the point of strike.

This is reported by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET informs.

According to social media posts and satellite imagery, the Pantsyr-S1 short-range anti-aircraft missile and gun system, which was deployed on the roof of the MoD headquarters in late 2022, is still there.

The location of the Ukrainian drone's strike on the Russian military building complex on Komsomolsky Avenue is less than 300 metres away. However, eyewitnesses did not see any evidence of the Pantsyr's operation on Monday morning.

As a reminder, on the night of 24 July, explosions occurred in different parts of Moscow. Russian authorities claimed that the attack was carried out by drones.