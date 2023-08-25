Shmyhal discussed economic cooperation and reconstruction of Ukraine with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan. PHOTO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"We met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We discussed the intensification of our trade and economic cooperation, the future reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as other joint projects that are promising for our countries. We look forward to the speedy completion of all procedures for the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement," the statement said.

The parties also discussed global food security.

"I am grateful to Turkey for its principled position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula," he concluded.

