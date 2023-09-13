Occupying authorities of Sevastopol announced that rocket attack was carried out on city, 24 people were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The head of the occupation authorities of Sevastopol confirmed that a missile attack on a shipyard was carried out on the night of 13 September. 24 people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

It is noted that residents of Sevastopol heard at least 7 powerful explosions.

"About 20 minutes ago, our enemies attacked Sevastopol. The air defense system worked. There is a fire in the Kilen-Balka area, not at a civilian facility, according to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a missile attack," Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, he said that the fire occurred at the southern side of the Sevastopol Naval Shipyard.

Videos posted on social media show that at least three powerful explosions occurred at the plant.







