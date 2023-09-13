Kubrakov on consequences of drone attack on Reni and Izmail: Administrative buildings, grain warehouses and vehicles were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 13 September, Russia attacked Reni and Izmail in Odesa region with attack drones

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Another massive attack on the ports of the Danube region. On the night of 13 September, Russia attacked Reni and Izmail in Odesa region with attack drones. The attack damaged administrative buildings, grain warehouses, oil storage tanks and vehicles. Seven drivers were taken to hospital in serious condition," he said.

According to Kubrakov, despite the aggressor's attempts to reduce export potential, the ports continue to operate. At the same time, every attack on Ukraine's port infrastructure is an attack on the world's food security.

"Since 18 July, Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports have damaged and partially destroyed 105 port infrastructure facilities. As a result of the attacks on the Danube cluster ports and the blockade of seaports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe have been reduced by almost 3 million tonnes per month," the Minister said.

He also noted that the Danube Cluster ports are currently the only waterway for Ukrainian agricultural exports.

"If we do not protect it with powerful air defence systems, the consequences will be greater. First of all, for those countries that depend on Ukrainian agricultural products," Kubrakov concludes.

Last night, the enemy also attacked Odesa region with drones, with hits and casualties. According to the Southern Defence Forces, 32 Shahed-131/136 UAVs were shot down by air defence forces.