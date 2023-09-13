ENG
Provocations of Russian Federation regarding use of "dirty" bomb: SSU conducts raids to check radiation safety. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SSU CI, together with other representatives of the Defense Forces, conducts large-scale raids on radiation safety throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, such measures are due to the Kremlin's constant threats and provocations regarding the use of a "dirty" bomb.

No hazardous radioactive materials were found as a result of comprehensive testing.

"In just one week, law enforcement officers inspected hundreds of crowded places and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as thousands of vehicles that Russian saboteurs could potentially use to transport radioactive materials," the statement said.

The SSU focused on monitoring checkpoints in the frontline and de-occupied areas, border crossing points, etc.

During such raids, the security forces work out joint algorithms of action and mechanisms for prompt response to nuclear threats from Russia.

The SSU conducted the raids jointly with the radiation, chemical and biological protection units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

