During past day, occupiers struck 98 strikes in Sumy region: school, cultural center, and shop were damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled border settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 98 attacks were recorded.
This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
The shelling reportedly damaged a school, a house of culture, a private house, a car, a truck, and a shop.
