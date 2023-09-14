ENG
During past day, occupiers struck 98 strikes in Sumy region: school, cultural center, and shop were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled border settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 98 attacks were recorded.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

The shelling reportedly damaged a school, a house of culture, a private house, a car, a truck, and a shop.

shoot out (13068) Sumska region (1115)
