Corrected strikes of Russian Federation with voice messages: SSU counterintelligence detained Russian agent in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

A man who passed on intelligence about the basing of soldiers in the Sloviansk region was detained in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"The enemy was most interested in the deployment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SSU, and the State Border Service in the front-line territory of the region. To collect intelligence, the suspect went around the city and nearby villages, where he secretly recorded the positions of the Defense Forces. "The Russian informant remotely transmitted the received information to the aggressor through two "liaisons" in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region," the message reads.

The battalion commander of the "Yenakievo-Danube Brigade" and the combatant of the "motorized rifle regiment" of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces turned out to be connected.

"The person involved transmitted intelligence in the form of voice messages through a popular messenger. He hoped that this method would not attract the attention of law enforcement officers," the SSU added.

The perpetrator was detained at his place of residence. During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country was found in his possession.

He was notified of the suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assisting the armed forces of the aggressor state in conducting hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations). The issue of selecting him as a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved. The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison.

