A satellite photo confirms the destruction of the Russian S-400 Triumph air defence system near occupied Yevpatoriya.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The image was taken on the morning of 14 September. It confirms a strike on the positions of S-400 Triumph air defence systems near occupied Yevpatoriya.

We would like to remind you that in the morning there were explosions in Yevpatoria, and the occupation authorities claimed an attack by drones.

Later, Censor.NET's sources reported that the SSU and the Navy destroyed a Russian Triumph air defence system worth $1.2 billion near Yevpatoriya.

