Ex-lawyer who "worked" for "Wagner" telegram channel and called for seizure of power in Ukraine was exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU cyber specialists exposed in Kyiv a former lawyer who publicly called for a violent seizure of state power in Ukraine. His hostile agitation was picked up by Russian special services’ Internet resources to undermine the situation in Ukraine and demoralise Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the defendant positioned himself as an "opinion leader" and provoked people to public unrest under the guise of "protest" rallies. To do this, the offender recorded numerous videos, which he posted on his own YouTube channel with a total audience of more than 100 thousand users. In these videos, the author tried to discredit the top military and political leadership of Ukraine and incited citizens to take violent actions to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine.



It was established that the "video messages" of the defendant were immediately picked up by Russian Internet resources, including the telegram channels of the "Wagnerites". Hostile propagandists presented the pseudo-activist's stories as the "position" of ordinary citizens of Ukraine and thus tried to damage the international image of our country.

Read it on Censor.NET: Another supporter of "Russian world" exposed in Kharkiv: in banned Odnoklassniki he supported Russian actions and spread Russian propaganda narratives

According to the conclusions of the examination, the offender's public materials confirm his subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.



Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions).



The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces imprisonment.

See also: SSU: Two Kyiv residents spread propaganda fakes about war in Ukraine on social media for money. PHOTO.





