Monument to Princess Olha on Mykhailivska was dressed in bulletproof vest. PHOTOS

Women veterans wear bulletproof vests to the monument to Princess Olha on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv. In this way, they want to draw attention to the need for female soldiers to have ammunition made specifically for female anatomy.

The action was organised by representatives of the NGO Veteranka.

They said that, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Defence, there are 42,000 servicewomen in the Armed Forces. Together with civilian employees, there are 60,000 of them. Of these, 5,000 women defend Ukraine in the combat zone on an equal footing with men.

According to the organisers of the campaign, the lack of women's ammunition remains an urgent problem.

"The armour that is still being produced does not take into account the specifics of women's physique, so it is uncomfortable for them and sometimes even dangerous, as it gives a false impression of security. Today, servicewomen need protection that will enable them to return to civilian life after the war without health consequences due to poor quality ammunition," said Yulia Kirillova, co-founder of the movement and a veteran of the 25th Kyivan Rus battalion.

The organisers of the campaign emphasise that the ammunition provided by the Ukrainian army is not universal and not suitable for women.

"Women in the army are forced to wear the 'male' version of ammunition. Without lightweight plates, the weight of such body armour can reach 6 kilograms. Together with a 15-20 kg backpack, a first aid kit, different clothes and additional ammunition, this is the weight a paramedic carries on a daily basis," said paramedic Olena Shargovska.

