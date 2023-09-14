Ukraine and South Korea signed agreement on loans for reconstruction. PHOTO

Ukraine and the Republic of Korea have signed an agreement on loans from the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund (EDCF) to support the implementation of key post-war reconstruction projects.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"During the visit, in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea signed an agreement on loans from the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund (EDCF), which will facilitate the implementation of key projects for the post-war reconstruction of our country," he said.

During the meeting, Shmyhal discussed a wide range of issues with Won Hee-ryong and representatives of Korean business, including ways to deepen cooperation between the countries, specific areas and reconstruction projects where the experience of Korean companies would be useful.

He outlined the priorities for reconstruction: energy, humanitarian demining, and housing reconstruction.

Shmyhal thanked the government of the Republic of Korea for the prompt transfer of demining equipment and supplies. He also expressed his gratitude to the country for its support, including the Ukrainian peace formula and resolutions in the UN General Assembly.

