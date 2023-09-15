ENG
Russian military fired 118 shots at 31 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, man was wounded in Preobrazhenka. PHOTOS

Russian military personnel continue to terrorize the civilian population. During the day on 14 September, the occupants fired 118 times at 31 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy fired 9 MLRS attacks on Novoivanivka, Uspenivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Levadne, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Lukyanivske, 6 air strikes on Orikhiv, and 9 UAV attacks on Trudove, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky and Malynivka.

94 artillery attacks took place on the territory of frontline towns and villages, including Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Bilohiria, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Luhivske, Preobrazhenka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Plavni, Pavlivka, Lobkove, and Kamianske.

A 34-year-old man was wounded as a result of an artillery strike on Preobrazhenka and hospitalized," the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that there were 28 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, and infrastructure.

Consequences of racist attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: They fired from artillery, MLRS, aircraft and launched UAVs.

