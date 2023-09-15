ENG
Consequences of "Shahed" UAVs attack on Khmelnytsky: 12 houses were damaged by debris. PHOTOS

There were no casualties as a result of the kamikaze drone attack in the Khmelnytsky district.

This was reported by the Khmelnytsky RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a total of 17 strike UAVs were launched, flying different routes in the direction of Khmelnytsky region. All 17 'Shahed' were destroyed by air defense along the route.

At the same time, as a result of the downing of a "Shahed", the wreckage fell in one of the villages of the Khmelnytsky district. It damaged 12 households, windows in a boiler room, 28 windows in a school, and power lines. Restoration work is already underway," the statement said.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

