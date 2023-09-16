ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11231 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
919 0

Day in Kharkiv region: airstrikes on Strilecha and Kotliarivka, shelling of Kupiansk, no casualties. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired at settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The settlements of the Kharkiv district and Kotliarivka of the Kupiansk district were hit by enemy airstrikes. The city of Kupiansk was under artillery fire last day.

A private residential building was completely destroyed in the village of Kopanky, Izium district, and 2 more houses were partially destroyed as a result of a guided aerial bomb attack. An educational institution was damaged by enemy shelling in the village of Symynivka, Chuhuiiv district.

No casualties among the civilian population were recorded during the day.

Read more on Censor.NET: At night, Russian army shelled the civilian infrastructure of Kozacha Lopan. Photo

Day in Kharkiv region: airstrikes on Strilecha and Kotliarivka, shelling of Kupiansk, no casualties 01
Day in Kharkiv region: airstrikes on Strilecha and Kotliarivka, shelling of Kupiansk, no casualties 02
Day in Kharkiv region: airstrikes on Strilecha and Kotliarivka, shelling of Kupiansk, no casualties 03

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Kharkiv (1276) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 