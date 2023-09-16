Day in Kharkiv region: airstrikes on Strilecha and Kotliarivka, shelling of Kupiansk, no casualties. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired at settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The settlements of the Kharkiv district and Kotliarivka of the Kupiansk district were hit by enemy airstrikes. The city of Kupiansk was under artillery fire last day.

A private residential building was completely destroyed in the village of Kopanky, Izium district, and 2 more houses were partially destroyed as a result of a guided aerial bomb attack. An educational institution was damaged by enemy shelling in the village of Symynivka, Chuhuiiv district.

No casualties among the civilian population were recorded during the day.

