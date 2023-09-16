ENG
Last day, Russian military carried out 54 strikes on 20 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured. PHOTO

Yesterday, on September 15, the Ruscists continued to attack the populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

48 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaypole, Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky and other towns and villages on the frontline.

The enemy attacked Orikhove with 2 air bombs and shelled Novodarivka, Huliaipilske, Novoivanivka, and Levadne with MLRS.

As a result of the air strike on Orikhiv, women aged 71 and 53 were wounded and taken to a medical facility.

