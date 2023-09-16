Enemy fired at civilian car in Kharkiv region, two people were killed, man was wounded. PHOTO
Today, on 16 September, the Russian army fired at a car on the road near the village of Strilecha in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
"Also today, the Russian army fired at a car on the road near the village of Strilecha. Preliminary, it was an ATGM. As of now, we know about two dead - a man and a woman. A 73-year-old civilian man was wounded. The data is being clarified," the statement said.
