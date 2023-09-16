Three Russian occupiers committed suicide in Voronezh region while trying to dismantle grenade. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 16 September, information about the self-destruction of three Russian occupiers in the Voronezh region of Russia appeared online.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local public media.

It is noted that three Russian servicemen were killed in a private house in Voronezh region while trying to disassemble a grenade.

Two more were wounded.

It is noted that they were professional sappers.

See also Censor.NET: In Russia, soldier with "Z" patch threw grenade near two children at door of high-rise building. VIDEO.



