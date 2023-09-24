Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: woman was injured, houses were damaged. PHOTO
A civilian woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, and proceedings have been initiated.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
According to the investigation, on 23 September, the Russian military shelled the town of Vovchansk. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
"A 67-year-old woman was wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Yurchenkove village, Chuhuiv district. She was taken to hospital. Private households in the village were damaged," the statement said.
