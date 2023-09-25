Occupiers attacked Odesa with 19 "Shahed" UAVs and 2 "Onyx" supersonic missiles, and also launched 12 "Kalibrs" with complex trajectories in different regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

On the night of September 25, the defense forces shot down 19 "Shahed" drones and 11 "Kalibr" missiles.

Censor.net reports this with reference to the Southern Defence Forces.

"A submarine from the Novorossiysk Bay was used to attack from the sea in addition to the surface missile carrier. 19 "Shahed" UAVs and 11 "Kalibr" missiles were shot down by air defense forces. 1 Kalibr was shot down over the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, while the vast majority were in the sky over the Odesa region," the statement said.

The Odesa seaport sustained significant damage, and a fire broke out in the building of the station hotel, which has not been functioning for several years. "Onyx destroyed grain storage facilities. There were no casualties.

"As a result of the fall of debris during combat operations, warehouse buildings of one of the enterprises and a private house in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged and caught fire. Grass in open areas also caught fire. The fires have been extinguished. No casualties were reported.

Read more: Ruscists hit "Onyx" in Odesa region, there is destruction in recreation area, - OC "South"







